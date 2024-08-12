Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$62.50 at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.50 to C$62.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.76. 65,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,743. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.92. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.