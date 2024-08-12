Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$62.50 at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.50 to C$62.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.28.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.76. 65,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,743. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.92. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

