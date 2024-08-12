Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,973 shares of company stock worth $6,201,003. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

