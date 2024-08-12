eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eXp World

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,145,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,440. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.