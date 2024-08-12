Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

