Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $121.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.11. 37,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,320. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $115.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $893,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after buying an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

