FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.64. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

