Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.03. 187,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

