Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.96. 453,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,899. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

