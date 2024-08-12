Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 12,595 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 1.16% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.41. 116,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

