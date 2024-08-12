Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 533,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,700. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

