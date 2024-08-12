Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. 174,753 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.