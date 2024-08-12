Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 468,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,516. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

