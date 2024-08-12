Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $54.48. 496,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.