Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 421.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 418,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $49.58. 1,428,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.