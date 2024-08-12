Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $26.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

