Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 334,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $131.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

