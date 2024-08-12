Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $401,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 188,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,519. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

