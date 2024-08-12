Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,519,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.92. 5,173,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262,119. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

