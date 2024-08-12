Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,738,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,957 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

