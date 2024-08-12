Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.44. 1,189,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

