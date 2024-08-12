Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 501,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Exchange Bank grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IAGG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 676,769 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

