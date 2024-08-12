Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.83. 98,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

