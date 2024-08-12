Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,749,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

