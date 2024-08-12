Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.50. 160,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,015. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

