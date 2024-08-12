Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 20,001 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,687 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,938,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.47.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

