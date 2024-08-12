Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 960 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,494,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

