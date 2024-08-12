Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after buying an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 339,143 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,839,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,037,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

