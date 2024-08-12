Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.75. The company had a trading volume of 793,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,993. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $562.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

