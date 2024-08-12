First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $5.60 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,902,508,830 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,902,508,829.7. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99899611 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $3,656,703,179.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

