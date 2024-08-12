First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FDT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,239. The firm has a market cap of $409.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.8713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

