First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 2,840.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.