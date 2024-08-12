Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.20

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.