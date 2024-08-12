Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.11.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowserve by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,242,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 122,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.