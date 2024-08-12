Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 473,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106,683 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

