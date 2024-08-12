Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.27

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 174035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,363,000 after buying an additional 107,556 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

