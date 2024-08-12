Fusionist Price Tops $2.40 on Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $80.79 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.14068345 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $14,520,810.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

