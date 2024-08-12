Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Given New $4.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 211.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,929. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $345.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
