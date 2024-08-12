Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $156.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of GRMN opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04. Garmin has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

