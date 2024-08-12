Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Several brokerages have commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gatos Silver
Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $734.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.10.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gatos Silver
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.