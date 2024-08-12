Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

