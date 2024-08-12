Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Glencore Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

