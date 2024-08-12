Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 10.9 %
OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 275,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,266. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 19.33.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
