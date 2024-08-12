Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 10.9 %

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 275,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,266. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 19.33.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

