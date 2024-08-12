Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.44

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 671537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

