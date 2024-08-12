Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Graco by 18.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 16.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 1.4 %

GGG stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 430,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

