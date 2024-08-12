Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,107 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

