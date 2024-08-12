Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 3,136,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

