Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $155,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 1,970,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,637. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.