Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 835,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,719,000 after purchasing an additional 214,199 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. 5,954,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,553,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

