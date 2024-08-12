Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $534,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,293. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,366. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

