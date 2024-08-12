Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $153.86. 2,916,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

